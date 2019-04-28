A Clockwork Orange was a seminal work. Published in 1962 and written by Anthony Burgess, the novel was as philosophical as it was entertaining.

Categorized as “dystopian satirical black comedy,” the author himself described the book as being “too didactic to be artistic.” Even so, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film adaptation of the American version of the book became an instant classic, as did the work that had inspired it.

Wikipedia informs us that, in 2005, “A Clockwork Orange was included on Time magazine’s list of the 100 best English-language novels written since 1923, and it was named by Modern Library and its readers as one of the 100 best English-language novels of the 20th century.”

With all of this renown and celebrity, it is no surprise that the unexpected discovery of a mostly finished non-fiction commentary by Burgess on the world’s response to the film’s release should spark a few headlines. And it has. From CNN:

In the unfinished “The Clockwork Condition,” the author responds to the moral panic caused by Stanley Kubrick’s film adaptation of his most-famous novel, which had come out just weeks before’ The nonfiction work, which also includes a series of philosophical thoughts on the human condition, runs to around 200 typewritten pages, and features several handwritten notes. It had been left for decades among in his abandoned home in Bracciano, Italy, before being boxed up after his death in 1993 and sent to the International Anthony Burgess Foundation in Manchester, England, alongside several other works and possessions.

Though A Clockwork Orange was his best-known work, Burgess wrote 32 novels, including 1979’s Man of Nazareth, based on his screenplay for the 1977 miniseries Jesus of Nazareth. Burgess died in 1993.