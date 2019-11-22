Want your book to be a bestseller? It turns out it’s very helpful to have powerful friends… or fathers, as the case may be.

The Huffington Post reports that Donald Trump Jr.’s Triggered, published early in November, had an unexpected push to the New York Times bestseller list:

The Republican National Committee spent $95,000 buying up the books, according to a campaign finance listing spotted by The New York Times. Records from the Federal Election Commission reveal a $94,800 payment to BooksAMillion.com for “donor mementos” just days before Trump Jr.’s book was released on Nov. 5. Trump Jr. then joined an RNC fundraising email offering signed copies of the book to anyone who contributed $50 or more to the GOP.

This all despite the fact that the RNC had denied bulk purchases. From The Times: