We’re not certain if this is depressing, interesting or worthy of hopefulness, but CNN lets us know that “Since January, each book at the top of The New York Times best-seller list has had one thing in common: President Trump.” From CNN Media:

The No. 1 spot on The Times’ hardcover nonfiction list is incredibly coveted real estate in the publishing industry. Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” landed there in mid-January thanks to explosive allegations and a full-throated presidential attack.

“Fury” held onto the No. 1 spot until Michael Isikoff and David Corn’s “Russian Roulette” came along in March. The book — subtitled “The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” — was on top for three weeks.

It was dethroned by “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World,” a book by Jennifer Palmieri, the former communications director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The Trump connection is obvious here, too: Palmieri’s book is a reflection on Clinton’s loss and a motivational message for future female candidates.