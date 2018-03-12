We’re not certain if this is depressing, interesting or worthy of hopefulness, but CNN lets us know that “Since January, each book at the top of The New York Times best-seller list has had one thing in common: President Trump.” From CNN Media:
The No. 1 spot on The Times’ hardcover nonfiction list is incredibly coveted real estate in the publishing industry. Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” landed there in mid-January thanks to explosive allegations and a full-throated presidential attack.
“Fury” held onto the No. 1 spot until Michael Isikoff and David Corn’s “Russian Roulette” came along in March. The book — subtitled “The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” — was on top for three weeks.
It was dethroned by “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World,” a book by Jennifer Palmieri, the former communications director for Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
The Trump connection is obvious here, too: Palmieri’s book is a reflection on Clinton’s loss and a motivational message for future female candidates.
There’s more, some of it equally distressing, and it’s here.
Meanwhile, back in January, Trump told the world he’s not so much into reading. The firestorm that followed will at least have let the President know how much we love our books.