Tom Brady Career Heads for Book and Film

The Superbowl put Tom Brady on the top of everyone’s minds. And it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

A book and film project about the star quarterback will be coming to a bookstore and movie theater near you in the not-so-distant future as screenwriting team Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Finest Hours, The Fighter) and bestselling author Casey Sherman (The Finest Hours, Boston Strong) have reteamed in order to create a double-barreled project about Tom Brady’s amazing career. From Deadline Hollywood:

The Brady book and film will chronicle the New England Patriots superstar’s come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI, but it’s not going to shy away from controversy and will include the team’s battle to overcome the Deflategate debacle in 2014, follow Brady’s fall from grace and then his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship. That surprising overtime victory against the Falcons this month cemented Brady’s and Bill Belichick’s legacies as the top quarterback and head coach in NFL history.

The full story is here.