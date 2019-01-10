The largest collection of J.R.R. Tolkien and Lord of the Rings memorabilia ever assembled is coming to America later this month.

“Tolkien: Maker of Middle-Earth” will run from January 25th to May 12th the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City. It brings together a vast public display of original Tolkien material, drawing from the collections of the Tolkien Archive at the Bodleian Library at Oxford University, the Marquette University Libraries, the Morgan, as well as private collections. From the Morgan’s web site for the exhibit:

“In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.” With these words the Oxford professor J.R.R. Tolkien ignited a fervid spark in generations of readers. From the children’s classic The Hobbit to the epic The Lord of the Rings, Tolkien’s adventurous tales of hobbits and elves, dwarves and wizards have introduced millions to the rich history of Middle-earth. Going beyond literature, Tolkien’s Middle-earth is a world complete with its own languages and histories. Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth celebrates the man and his creation. The exhibition will be the most extensive public display of original Tolkien material for several generations. Drawn from the collections of the Tolkien Archive at the Bodleian Library (Oxford), Marquette University Libraries (Milwaukee), the Morgan, and private lenders, the exhibition will include family photographs and memorabilia, Tolkien’s original illustrations, maps, draft manuscripts, and designs related to The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion.

Visitors who scurry to see the exhibition early in its run will get a double literary treat: It’s Alive! Frankenstein at 200 runs until January 27th. ◊