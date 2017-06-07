Time to Get a Bigger Summer Book Bag

Crime fiction lovers looking to keep their to-be-read piles of books at a manageable height this summer will receive no help whatsoever from our sister site, The Rap Sheet.

Earlier today, that blog put up a post highlighting more than 370 high-quality crime, mystery, and thriller works due for release between now and the end of August, on both sides of the Atlantic. Among those are “new creations by Don Winslow (The Force), Joseph Kanon (Defectors), Anthony Horowitz (Magpie Murders), Laurie R. King (Lockdown), Donald E. Westlake (Forever and a Death), Jordan Harper (She Rides Shotgun), Benjamin Black (Wolf on a String), Ruth Ware (The Lying Game), Michael Connelly (The Late Show), Julia Keller (Fast Falls the Night), Bill Crider (Dead, to Begin With), Andrew Gross (The Saboteur), Peter Robinson (Sleeping in the Ground), and Daniel Silva (House of Spies).” As editor J. Kingston Pierce explains,

These selections demonstrate the tremendous breadth of storytelling available within the genre, from hard-boiled private-eye yarns and espionage adventures to tales of suspense and whodunits of the cozier sort. (If you need more suggestions, check out The Bloodstained Bookshelf and Euro Crime.) And while they may draw inquisitive glances from onlookers, should you be caught nose-deep in them on a beach, by a swimming pool, or in a sidewalk café this summer, not a single volume here is likely to cause you embarrassment.

You can check out the full list of coming crime fiction here. But be sure to have a pen and paper handy, because you’re going to want to add at least a few of the titles to your list of near-future purchases.