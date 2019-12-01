Robert Krieger’s life is quickly falling apart. He’s been fired from his job, split with his sexy girlfriend, and has a controlling overbearing mother he feels obligated to call at least once a week. As a result, he’s developed a distressing anxiety disorder.

Robert lends money to an acquaintance across the hall in his building, a small-time drug dealer named Skids. When Skids is later assaulted by enforcers working for an inner-city drug gang, the Dragons, he hands Robert a package to hold for him until he either asks for it back, or dies.

Lonely but determined to find a new girlfriend, while jogging one morning Robert meets the beautiful and willowy Lindsay Marriott, whom he awkwardly begins to romance. Not long afterward, he finds himself in a bloody one-man war with the Dragons, who believe Robert possesses money Skids owes them.

Robert is soon juggling an increasing array of anxiety-heightening issues, which together conspire to wreak havoc on his fragile sanity.

In Oddball in 3G (Black Rose), author Marc Berlin borrows from media headlines to masterfully weave a disturbing tale of psychological suspense. “I wanted to show how a perfect storm of internal and external crises can make otherwise shy young men become tomorrow’s news headlines,” says Berlin. ◊