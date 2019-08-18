The Twins of Moon is new fantasy novel by Frank P. Ryan. The book describes the adventures of twins Eefa and Magio on the Island of Moon within the archipelago of the Sea of Stars. It is a tale of survival and adventure through the assistance of Bird Woman and Quimbre and with the conferment of extraordinary magic.

Eefa and her twin brother, Magio, are on the run, hunted by a ruthless predator with a pack of terrifying wolfhounds. They have no idea why this is happening to them. Until recently they enjoyed a carefree life in the ramshackle town of Warren on the semi-tropical isle of Moon. Since birth Eefa has been invisible to everybody other than Magio, an invitation, as Magio sees it, to adventure, inspired by the tall tales of their lodger, Quimbre. But the sudden death of their beloved Gran has turned their world upside down. Out of the blue, terrifying giants attempt to kidnap Eefa, who is rescued by the intervention of an eccentric old woman the locals call “Bird Woman.” And now Bird Woman insists that Eefa and Magio are no longer safe. They must abandon their childhood home and flee to the Valley of the Raptors, high in the snow-capped mountain peaks of Moon.

What fate awaits the twins in the Valley of the Raptors? Will Eefa truly learn the reason for her unwanted lifelong invisibility? Is Bird Woman telling them the truth? Will she and Magio escape from the vicious forces that are closing in about them – or is it all really a malevolent trap?

You can order The Twins of Moon here. Visit author Frank P. Ryan on the web here. ◊

