The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Breast Cancer is intended to empower patients go beyond the one-size-fits-all “standard of care” and make the decisions that are best for themselves and their loved ones. Because she has a research background, Dr. Maker was able to find a great deal of information that is not commonly known to patients. This information helped her tremendously, and it can help you. This is the book she wished she had when she needed it.

You can order The Thinking Woman’s Guide to Breast Cancer here. Visit author Dr. Janet Maker on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.