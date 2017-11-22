This Just In… The Criminalist: A Novel of Forensic Science Suspense by John Houde

JOHN HOUDE, B.S., D.A.B.C., is a board-certified, twenty-five year veteran criminalist and the author of Crime Lab: A Guide for Nonscientists. His articles have appeared in such publications as The CACNews and the Journal of Forensic Sciences. John has spent much of his career educating juries, investigators and attorneys in various topics of forensic science. His specialty areas include the analysis of narcotics, trace and fire debris evidence. He lives in Washington state.

“When I retired from a 25-year career as a forensic scientist in southern California, I took home a treasure-trove of story ideas. I’ve been there, I’ve collected that, and I’ve weathered the subsequent cross-examination, too. When I cooked up The Criminalist, I wanted readers to feel what it was really like to work in a crime lab. I drew from the colorful personalities I had worked with and blended in scenes from real-life cases. The story includes several strong female leads and a plausible, suspenseful plot. There are a few graphic (but not gory) crime scenes and a dash of courtroom drama. Running throughout is an engaging, romantic thread.”

“Clearly author John Houde is a master of the CSI style mystery/suspense genre. The Criminalist is a consistently absorbing, reader riveting, deftly crafted, exceptionally entertaining read from first page to last.” — Midwest Book Review

“…puts favorite characters in danger…looking forward to your next story.” — Kitsap Weekly

