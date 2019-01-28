This Just In… Sunset Over Lalamusa by Klara Portner

The true story of a young innocent woman whose passion for a debonair and handsome man takes her on a voyage of self-discovery to Pakistan and whose world expands beyond her recognition as she tries to bring up three little boys in the midst of family dividing and antagonistic Eastern and Western cultural forces…

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.

 

