A cursed forest guarded by an ancient and powerful being. A troubled village on the brink of self-destruction. One warrior’s quest to save the ones he loves.

For countless generations the inhabitants of the village named Elnubrium have passed down one rule: Never enter the forest that surrounds them. Hidden deep beyond its borders is a world full of secrets and wonders to behold, but also death to those that don’t belong.

The village is slowly dying, blocked by impassable mountains and the ancient forest, there isn’t enough room to provide for the people of Elnubrium. If something isn’t done soon, drastic measures will be taken to preserve the current way of life in the village. Somewhere Enchanted is a captivating story full of fantasy, love, and sacrifice.

You can order Somewhere Enchanted here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.