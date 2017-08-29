This Just In… Mysteria: A Book of Spooky and Fantastic Tales by David Hayes

Mysteria: A Book of Spooky and Fantastic Tales is a collection of short stories on the subject of mysterious happenings of a paranormal nature. Nor is it merely confined to the spirit world. Included are stories about UFOs, secret government experiments, vampires, time-slips, and wherever else the author’s imagination led.

Mysteria can be dipped into, and a couple of stories can be read in a single break, or you can sit down at home and have a “spookfest” and read several stories all at once. The stories are long enough to describe all the events in gory detail, but short enough to keep you gripped until the very end.

“The book is best read in a dark and lonely room by the light of a small reading lamp,” says author David Hayes, “while the rain patters against the window, and the wind howls a mournful tune. Read it wherever you feel most comfortable! Just for good measure, I have also included a handful of stories (and a poem) from other authors who are friends of mine. You will find these scattered throughout the book at random intervals. So if you see the story title, and then a name, this will be a story from one of my friends, so watch out for Bernie Morris, David Clarke, Ann Perry and Lesley Hanson.”

You can order Mysteria here. Visit author David Hayes on the web here. ◊

