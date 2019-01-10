My Dream follows the struggles of one woman through adversity to be able to achieve her dream. The book confronts real, dark issues and experiences; following a childhood of abandonment and hard work for a tale of perseverance and drive that takes Esther from the wards of a London hospital to the heart of the Middle East where she finds herself prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice so that she can be free of her pain.

My Dream is the story of love and faith; despair and betrayal. It is a powerful example of a woman who nearly lost her dream, but who found it in the end.

You can order My Dream here. Visit author Meverly Benjamin on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.