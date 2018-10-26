A hitchhiker. A cavern. A series of murders spanning twenty five years.

Can there be a magic bullet?

The quest for a magic bullet is to find a drug which can cure disease and do no harm. Microbiologist Adam Knight finds that the new antibiotic, Floracillin, he has discovered can cause cancer. He falls in love with a young talented singer, the daughter of the head of a pharmaceutical company who wants to acquire the commercial rights to Floracillin.

But he becomes responsible for other bullets. Those that come from Kalashnikov automatic rifles and can shatter lives.

You can order Magic Bullets here. Visit author Keith Jahans on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.