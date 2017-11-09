Your ads will be inserted here by Easy Plugin for AdSense. Please go to the plugin admin page to

Andee Camp inherits a box of family history after tragedy strikes along with a challenge to write a novel based on her ancestors. To fulfill this dream, she would exchange her book reviewer hat for one of a writer, forcing the seeds of self-doubt aside. With obstacles littering her path, she discovers the mystery surrounding her relationship with her parents and theirs with each other alongside new pieces in a complicated puzzle.

Life in a Box details the lives of the Smith and Brown families and their connection to each other. Born on the same day seventeen hundred miles apart, twins Victoria Jeanne and Benjamin Thomas added to the Smith family while in Amarillo, Texas William Theodore and Joanna Abigail blessed the Browns.

You can order Life in a Box here. Visit author JoDee Neathery on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.