Jack Hopper is holding tight to his secret, though it gets heavier by the day. Nora Sweeny is tired of suffering losses and ready to improvise. Their relationship, based on Jack’s lies and Nora’s pragmatism, builds against a background that includes World War I (as experienced from the docks of Hoboken, New Jersey) and escalates when Jack and Nora travel together to the rainforests of South America seeking closure for a life-shattering event that occurred years earlier.

Equal parts romance, adventure, and psychological suspense tale, Gifts for the Dead (Five Directions) shines a floodlight on the characters’ deepest yearnings and greatest fears.

Gifts for the Dead (Five Directions)

