2087. North West England. On a forest hunting trip there appears a column of white light. A portal has been opened between Earth and the Elvish dimension of Laniakeea. We explore the relationships between the humans and Elves as they learn to trust each other and then follow them, both at home and to other, dark, and magical dimensions.

Ultimately, the protection of the most powerful wand in all the cosmos, Elvina, is of paramount importance. This is where the adventures begin. This is Urban Fantasy at its very best.

You can order Elfistra the Sorceress here. Visit author Michael Ross on the web here. ◊

