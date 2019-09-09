In the not-too-distant future, on a decaying space station from a high Venus orbit, a cantankerous and disgraced scientist awaits the delivery of a mysterious shipment. He hopes to use it to invent a new propulsion system and, in doing so, salvage his reputation. However the station’s decommissioning crew, led by Chief O’Connor, are skeptical about his plans. They believe them to be nothing but drunken delusions, a theory which seems more than plausible given the bold and outlandish claims he has been making of late.

A routine docking going seriously awry, and a number of other strange goings-on around the station have thrown the crew into chaos. Accusations of theft and sabotage are thrown around, and for a while it seems as though everyone is doomed. However the source of the mystery is far beyond any of the crew’s comprehension, and the key to their salvation lies in the hands of a very unlikely hero.

