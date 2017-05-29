Dining and Driving with Cats: Alice Unplugged is a heartwarming and hilarious true adventure of a couple who share a love most of us only imagine.

Here is the remarkable story of how a girl who loved cats captured the heart of a young man who came in from the rain. A sto ry of a shared love for travel and history, for food and for their sweet and wily cats Munchie and Tuffy.

No cats were harmed during the writing of this book, although the humans have been left with minor physical scars from this very real trip with two very real cats. With the help of his editor Bryna Kranzler, the award-winning author of The Accidental Anarchist, a non-stop 260-page adventure wrapped in a tender love story emerges from the author’s diary.

Alice is a brainy, successful business woman. Today she lives in San Miguel de Allende, a small cathedral town high in the Central Mexican foothills. For over 30 years she lived in Washington D.C. When she was fresh out of grad school and managing her firm’s D.C. office, she captured the heart of a young man who came in from the rain. He fell hard. He pursued her. She said no. She told him she had cats. What she didn’t tell him was that she also had a secret. Over 30 years have passed since Alice revealed her secret. The young man is no longer young but he still pursues her. She calls him hubby. Now sharing a dream home in San Miguel with their two cats, Alice suggests they embark on a road trip from Mexico to Blowing Rock, N.C. in the Blue Ridge mountains. Alice insists the two cats, Munchie and Tuffy, must ride along. Hubby resists. Alice seduces him with a promise. She promises to buy him the perfect vehicle for the trip. He dreams of a Suburban SUV like the ones on CSI Miami and Criminal Minds or maybe a Ford Platinum F-150 4 Door Supercab like the ones Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Jackman drive. Alice surprises with a Japanese sub-compact. She buys him a Honda Fit. The reader joins the foursome as an intimate passenger on the first leg of the journey from the Mexican border to Atlanta, Georgia.

