This Just In… Dawn of Legaia  by A.C. Hachem

Los Angeles, 2083: Twenty-two-year-old prodigy of science Monte Cizek has just been tasked with discovering a new energy system that can sustainably power Legaia, the Earth’s first orbiting space colony.

With the help of his mentor, Legaia’s project lead Dr. Randal Porter, and Nate, the world’s most advanced conscious android robot, Monte must overcome the obstacles that stand between him and Legaia’s success. At the core of his frustration is L.A. business mogul Richard Hurlocke, whose greed and collusion send the fate of Legaia, and humanity, spiraling toward chaos.

Dawn of Legaia by A.C. Hachem

