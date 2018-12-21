Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure is the story of Jacoby Pines, a disheartened American who arrives in Italy on holiday and decides he never wants to leave. What follows is a wine-soaked, food-filled, travel-laden adventure about one man’s quest for an antiquated existence in the modern world.

You can order Cucina Tipica here. Visit author Andrew Cotto on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to be certain your new book included? Ordering details are here.