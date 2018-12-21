This Just In… Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure by Andrew Cotto

This Just In… <i>Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure</i> by Andrew Cotto
Cucina Tipica: An Italian Adventure is the story of Jacoby Pines, a disheartened American who arrives in Italy on holiday and decides he never wants to leave. What follows is a wine-soaked, food-filled, travel-laden adventure about one man’s quest for an antiquated existence in the modern world.

You can order Cucina Tipica here. Visit author Andrew Cotto on the web here.

 

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to be certain your new book included? Ordering details are here.

 

 

