This Just In… Con Morte by Axel Howerton

Arthur Ellis award nominee Axel Howerton weaves a dark tale of family, murder-for-hire, coffee, and the cost of redemption.

“Jackie Nobody ain’t like us.” That’s because Jack sees monsters behind the eyes of terrible people. And Jack should know, because he’s one of them.

Jack Nada is a killer for the Calabrese mob. He’s been beat-down, framed-up, screwed-over, and betrayed by everyone he’s ever met, pretty much since the day he was born. Now he’s out of patience, out of time and out of coffee. His favorite barista is missing, and the prescription that keeps hims sane just ran out… And everyone is going to pay. Con Morte is The first title in the exciting new Noirvellas series of dark crime and noir fiction from Coffin Hop Press!

You can order Con Morte here. Visit author Axel Howerton on the web here. ◊

