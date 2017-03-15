This Just In… Children of the Mists by Lexa Dudley

A striking historic rendition of life on the island of Sardinia…

Children of the Mists is a story of enduring love. Set in the 1800s, life on Sardinia had barely changed since the time of the Caesars. Two families, the Sannas and the Canus, are united by friendship and honor; love and laughter; joy and promises; omens and superstitions; youth and experience transcend generations.

However, for Raffaella and Antonio, their passionate love becomes entangled with revenge. Death changes devotion. Promises are forgotten. Vendettas cannot be ignored. Ambition clouds judgments. Antonio and Raffaella were promised to each other, nothing would keep them apart, not even family. Committed to each other, they fight for their love against all odds.

You can order Children of Mists here. Visit author Lexa Dudley on the web here. ◊

