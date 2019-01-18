When the fearless Isabella Harris arrives in Bosnia during the Siege of Sarajevo, Chris Roberts knows he has discovered the love of his life.

Drawn into the mysterious world of the Observers, a shadowy United Nations organisation running rescue missions across the lines of confrontation, their love battles to find its place in a city shattered by the consequences of bitter conflict.

Isabella and Chris follow a path that takes them from the heart of darkness to an unexpected new life, sailing together along the beautiful coast of Croatia. But they can’t escape the demons of their past, or the haunting memory of innocent blood spilled on the iron-hard ground of a country at war.

Author Bob Parr is an Emmy Award-winning television producer and former member of the Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment. He served with the United Nations Headquarters in Sarajevo when the city was under siege. He is also an accomplished ocean yachtsman, a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, and a Member of the US Television Academy. He was appointed to the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2000 for outstanding service with UK Special Forces.

