An Early Spring Day by Richard Hartley is an important collection of poems, written after the poet was diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy. Writing from the heart, with an honesty that is often raw and troubling, the writer looks at his past and at his present life with an open and microscopic examination of his feelings. Some of these poems may well force the reader to think of their own past and to examine their present emotions in great detail.

You can order An Early Spring Day here. Visit author Richard Hartley on the web here. ◊

This Just In… is a column that shares basic information on selected titles. Titles are included at the editor’s discretion and on a first come, first served basis or for a small fee. Want to see your new book included? Ordering details are here.