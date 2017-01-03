The Top Books of 2017

While 2016 had many January Magazine readers thinking the year could not end quickly enough, 2017 is shaping up to be a fantastic year in books, with new titles coming from National Book Award Winner Jesmyn Ward (Sing, Unburied, Sing will release in September), yet another collection of memories from David Sedaris with Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977–2002), which will be published in May, as will Girl on the Train author Paula Hawkins’ new effort, Into the Water.

Still not sure what to read? Fortunately, almost everyone is out there, scurrying to help answer that question. Here’s a shortlist:

Time magazine’s list of hotly awaited titles includes The Secrets of My Life, an autobiography from Caitlyn Jenner; essays from Joan Didion with South and West: From a Notebook and a humorous story collection from Haruki Murakami in Men Without Women. The full list is here.

Bustle offers up a list that includes The Refugees by Pulitzer Prize-winner Viet Thanh Nguyen; House of Names by Colm Tóibín and the hotly anticipated Winds of Winter by George R.R. Martin.

Globe and Mail books editor Mark Medley offers up “The most anticipated books of 2017” in a list that includes new titles by Eden Robinson, (“…Son of a Trickster, about a teenage boy who might be more than he appears to be, is Robinson’s first novel in more than a decade, and the first volume in a trilogy that’s likely to be the most ambitious project of her career.”) Emily Schultz’ Men Walking on Water, (“No, the title of Emily Schultz’s fourth novel doesn’t refer to Jesus; rather, her latest takes us back to Prohibition’s heyday.”) and Jesse Brown’s The Canadaland Guide to Canada (Published in America) (“There are going to be dozens of books capitalizing on the sesquicentennial, but only one whose cover features Drake tenderly caressing a moose.”) The full list is here.

Pop crush offers up the “15 Most Anticipated Young Adult Books of 2017 include Life in a Fishbowl by Len Vlahos; The Book Jumper by Mechthild Glaser and Wayfarer by Alexandra Bracken

While Goodreads’ most anticipated list includes titles by Sarah J. Maas, Stephanie Garber, Reness Ahdieh and other Goodreads authors.

Meanwhile, The Guardian gets all poetic and thoughtful on us:

The febrile US political atmosphere seems to have stirred something long-dormant in three major American novelists, all of whom publish fine new books in the coming months. First, there’s Michael Chabon’s Moonglow (Fourth Estate). Taking in radicalism and rocket science, this is a wildly inventive and often very funny novel, and such a relief after its tedious predecessor, Telegraph Avenue. Speaking of tedious, Jonathan Lethem’s career has never quite regained the heights of Motherless Brooklyn and The Fortress of Solitude. The Blot (Jonathan Cape), out in February, tells of a telepathic backgammon shark with a brain tumour. It’s a return to form, absurd and digressive in a way that makes clear Lethem’s debt to Thomas Pynchon. Finally, and most surprisingly, there’s Paul Auster’s 4321 (Faber). Auster is 70 in 2017, which shocked me rather – I still think of him as a sprightly iconoclast. His new novel is so much better than anything since The Music of Chance, you wonder if it can really be by the same author as Invisible or Oracle Night. This meticulously plotted book weaves four possible stories out of the life of one man – Ferguson – who makes his way through the second half of the 20th century being buffeted by forces political and personal. Think a postmodern take on Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life.

Here’s the full piece.

One way or another, 2017 is going to be a great year. And, let’s face it: we’re due.