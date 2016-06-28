The Top 75 Books As Selected by Ann Patchett

The 75 top books of the past 75 years as compiled by Ann Patchett (Bel Canto, State of Wonder). Where do we sign? Writing for Parade, Patchett says:

When Parade asked me to compile a list of the best 75 books to celebrate the magazine’s 75th anniversary, my first answer was, “Not a chance!” I could picture the mountains of furious letters complaining about all the great works of literature I’d left off. But when I asked the staff at Parnassus Books, the Nashville store I co-own with Karen Hayes, to take it on as a group project, they were game.

How did they do? Well, there’s not much missing here. But see for yourself: Parade has published a printable listing here.