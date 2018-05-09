We loved The Passage by Justin Cronin when it debuted in 2010. “There is a great deal here that’s captivating,” wrote January Magazine contributing editor Tony Buschsbaum at the time. “Intense characters whose emotional volume is always dialed up to 11. Set pieces so finely tuned you can actually see them. Turns of plot so surprising you won’t mind having been taken in. The Passage is a nonstop, intelligent story of an apocalypse, and it’s unlike anything you’ve read before.”

To the delight of fans of The Passage — both at January Magazine and in the world at large — after a few false starts, The Passage could soon turn up on a small screen near you. From Deadline Hollywood:

Fox has made its first pilot-to-series order of the upfront season with drama The Passage, starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free and 20th Century Fox TV. The Passage, based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, is a retooling success story. Originally shot last summer, the pilot was reworked and partially recast and reshot this pilot season as three characters were replaced with new ones. The second pilot was very well received and had been considered the clear frontrunner on the drama side at Fox.

The full story is here.