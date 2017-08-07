The Nation Adds Two Poetry Editors

Steph Burt (who also goes by Stephen and Stephanie) and Carmen Giménez Smith have been added to the masthead of The Nation as poetry editors. From The Nation:

In their new roles, Burt and Giménez Smith will solicit and commission a wide range of American and international poetry and build out a more robust poetry vertical online. They start in the fall and will begin accepting submissions September 15, 2017. “We’re delighted to have Steph and Carmen join our masthead as poetry editors,” says literary editor David Marcus. “Both are accomplished critics and editors as well as poets with wide-ranging tastes, and they bring to the magazine a bold and exciting vision that will help us continue to be an important venue for poetry in America.” Burt is a professor of English at Harvard University and the author of several books of poetry and literary criticism, including The Poem Is You (Harvard University Press, 2016) and Advice from the Lights, to be published by Graywolf in October 2017.

Giménez Smith is a professor of English at Virginia Tech, a CantoMundo fellow, and the author of a memoir and four poetry collections, including Milk and Filth, a finalist for the 2013 National Book Critics Circle award in poetry. She co-edited Angels of the Americlypse: New Latin@ Writing, an anthology of contemporary Latinx writing (Counterpath Press, 2014), and serves as publisher of Noemi Press, which has published over 40 full-length collections of poetry and fiction.

The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, was founded by abolitionists in 1865. The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of American political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.

The complete announcement can be read here. Poets wanting to submit work may do so here.