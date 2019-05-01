Jason Rekulak’s engaging and bestselling 2017 novel, The Impossible Fortress (Simon & Schuster), will be reimagined as a Netflix project by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films.
From Deadline Hollywood:
Ori Marmur and Ivanna Martinez will oversee the project for Netflix’s original films department. Aggregate Film’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Adam Wagner, and GoldDay’s Jonathan Goldstein and John Daley will develop a film based on the book, which was published in February 2017 by Simon & Schuster.
Rekulak’s debut novel is said to offer a celebration of old-school computer programming, 1980s pop culture, and the last great days of life before the Internet.
Before becoming an author, Rekulak worked for many years at indie book publisher Quirk Books where he was a ghost-writer for many of its titles.
From the Impossible Fortress web site:
A trio of awkward teen boys… and one brilliant geek girl with a shattering secret.
An unexpected romance born on 8-bit computers and 5¼-inch floppy disks.
A daring and dangerous heist to steal the May 1987 issue of Playboy Magazine, featuring scandalous photographs of Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White.
All of these elements collide in The Impossible Fortress, a coming-of- age crime caper that explores the timeless and ever-confusing realities of male adolescence. Jason Rekulak’s hilarious debut novel offers a nostalgic celebration of old-school computer programming, 1980s pop culture, and the last great days of Life Before the Internet.
More details on the project can be seen on Deadline Hollywood.