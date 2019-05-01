Jason Rekulak’s engaging and bestselling 2017 novel, The Impossible Fortress (Simon & Schuster), will be reimagined as a Netflix project by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films.

From Deadline Hollywood:

Ori Marmur and Ivanna Martinez will oversee the project for Netflix’s original films department. Aggregate Film’s Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan and Adam Wagner, and GoldDay’s Jonathan Goldstein and John Daley will develop a film based on the book, which was published in February 2017 by Simon & Schuster.

Rekulak’s debut novel is said to offer a celebration of old-school computer programming, 1980s pop culture, and the last great days of life before the Internet.

Before becoming an author, Rekulak worked for many years at indie book publisher Quirk Books where he was a ghost-writer for many of its titles.