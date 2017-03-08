The Godfather Turns 45

Forty-Five years after the release of the film, the cast and director of The Godfather will take part in a panel discussion on the closing night of the Tribeca Film Festival on April 29 at Radio City Music Hall. From Deadline Hollywood:

Just when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in: Al Pacino will reunite with Robert De Niro, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and the man who brought them all together, Francis Ford Coppola, in a rare reunion for the Tribeca Film Festival’s closing-night screenings of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II.

The Godfather is one of the most beloved and lauded films of all times and is, of course, based on the book by Mario Puzo, who died in 1999.

