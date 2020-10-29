While surfing Goodreads, Amardeep Parmar, co-editor of Entrepreneur’s Handbook, stumbled across an interesting name while looking at reviews of Jared Diamond’s Upheaval.

“The last name I expected at the top was the $100 billion Microsoft founder,” Parmar writes in a piece on Medium, “I assumed it was a spoof account, surely he is too busy saving the world to have time for this kind of thing.”

It turns out, however, it was no spoof. It’s well known that Bill Gates is a big reader. What’s less well known is that he tracks the books he ingests on Goodreads. Parmar discovered that Gates’ finds are worth tracking.

The books Gates liked best, writes Parmar, “are all about how to make this world a better place and align with his philanthropy through the Melinda Gates Foundation. If you want to think like Bill Gates, read more about the world and less about how to make money.”

The four books Bill Gates liked best on Goodreads, according to Parmar, are:

• Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress by Steven Pinker

• Educated By Tara Westover

• Factfulness: Ten Reasons We’re Wrong About the World — and Why Things Are Better Than You Think by Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling, and Anna Rosling Ronnlund

• The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World by Melinda Gates

So that’s the list, but Parmar’s trenchant reviews of the reviews are worth the trip. You can read the full piece here. Or check out Bill on books on his own blog here.