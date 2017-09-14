The 2017 Man Booker Prize Shortlist Announced

The shortlist for the 2017 Man Booker Prize has been announced. Paul Auster, Emily Fridlund, Mohsin Hamid, Fiona Mozley, George Saunders and Ali Smith were announced as the six shortlisted authors.

The Man Booker is the leading English language prize for fiction.

The winner will be announced on October 17th in London’s Guildhall, at a dinner that brings together the shortlisted authors and well-known figures from the literary world.

The shortlisted authors each receive £2,500 and a specially bound edition of their book. The winner will receive a further £50,000 (about $66,000 US) and can expect international recognition.

The 2017 shortlist: