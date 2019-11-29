Andre Haykal’s book became an Amazon Bestseller.

What They Won’t Teach You is a new bestselling book about How Young Entrepreneurs Can Find Success Outside of the Classroom. Haykal is a 19-year-old college sophomore at Binghamton University. He recently released his first book: What They Won’t Teach You: How Young Entrepreneurs Can Find Success Outside of the Classroom.

The teenage entrepreneur adopted a system to write his book in less than three months developed by his writing coach, Roger L. Brooks, founder of American Real Media.“In the first week of January, I challenged Andre to write a book,” Brooks said, recalling that Haykal was taken back. “Because he started his own podcast a few months prior, and stayed consistent with it, I knew he held the skillset to write a book.”

At first, Haykal brushed the challenge off as a joke, recalling that he told Brooks that writing was his biggest weakness. “I told Roger I nearly flunked English class in high school. His response was, ‘You can talk, can’t you?’” Haykal said.

The strategy Brooks uses is to teach his clients to write how they speak. It’s a technique Haykal embraced. After agreeing, the duo met the following day and after only one whiteboard session, Haykal selected his title What They Won’t Teach You, and had his entire book outlined.

Haykal wanted his subject matter to follow along the lines of his passion to teach and inspire student entrepreneurs in becoming the best version of themselves. By writing and publishing this book, Haykal was doing just that, challenging himself to walk-the-walk.

For the next three months, the teenage freshman set an early alarm, writing 2-3 pages each morning — all while maintaining a 3.7 GPA. After completing each chapter, he sent his work to Brooks who held him accountable. Upon reaching his goal of 200 pages, the first draft of his manuscript was completed and Haykal was one step closer to becoming a published author. He now had the daunting task of finding a publisher. Haykal quickly made a business decision to take matters into his own hands. He designed the cover, paid student editors from the university and published the book through Amazon. In its first week of release, What They Won’t Teach You became a best seller.

“The moral of this story is that we can, and should, challenge ourselves to perform at the highest possible level. Sometimes that means doing things against the grain. Yes, he’s in college, I get it. But guess what? He just wrote a best seller and now he’s raised the bar,” Brooks said.

Haykal attributes the success of his first book to striving for greatness, while seeking discomfort, and staying persistent and consistent until his end goal was met. ◊