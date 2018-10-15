Eden Robinson has been awarded the Copper Cylinder Award, a prize given annually for Canadian literature of the fantastic, selected by members of the Sunburst Award Society for books published during the previous year.

Additionally, the 2018 Copper Cylinder Young Adult Award is shared by two works, Scion of the Fox by S.M. Beiko published by ECW Press, and Weave A Circle Round by Kari Maaren from Tor Books.

Robinson received the prize for Son of a Trickster published by Penguin Random House Canada.

You can read more about the winning books and authors here.