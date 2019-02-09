Stephen King’s novella Mile 81 (Simon & Schuster) heralded in the arrival (n full) of the e-book era back when it was first (electronically) published in 2011. Mile 81 wasn’t excerpted from something else. It wasn’t a reprint. It was an ebook, and the only way you could get it was to download it. Suddenly, we know: the ebook had gone from flash in the dark to (almost) mainstream.

Fast Forward eight years and it’s a brand new day. E-books have become as mainstream as… well… Netflix, something else that was just sort of a mad glint back in 2011.

Though casting is still happening, production is scheduled for fall 2019. From Deadline:

Alistair Legrand (Clinical) has been set to direct supernatural horror thriller Mile 81, based on the 2011 novella by Stephen King. Producer is Ross M. Dinerstein, who recently produced Netflix’s King adaptation 1922 and the streaming service’s John Grisham inspired docuseries The Innocent Man. Paradigm is handling sales, and introducing the project at the European Film Market in Berlin.

The full piece is here.

Here’s the set up: Set around a remote, boarded-up rest stop, the film will follow 12-year-old Pete, his brother, and a group of strangers who must fight to survive as they’re hunted by a mysterious force.

We can’t wait.