Stephen King’s bestselling novel From A Buick 8 has been optioned by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment. Amritraj has set William Brent Bell to write the script and direct. Bell last helmed the STX release The Boy, and his other credits include the Paramont genre hit The Devil Inside, Wer, and Stay Alive. Amritraj will produce. Ad dison Mehr and Priya Amritraj will be executive producers.

King published the novel in 2002, his second to feature a vintage car as a fulcrum of evil, alongside Christine. From a Buick 8 centers around the rural town of Statler, Pennsylvania where the state police have kept a mysterious 1954 Buick Roadmaster in the shed behind the barracks for over twenty years. But when the town is plagued by strange and supernatural events, it turns out the Buick isn’t exactly a car- it’s a door to another dimension. Pic becomes the latest title on the prolific author’s back list to reignite. It was once developed as a vehicle for Night of the Living Dead‘s George Romero.