With spring in the Northern Hemisphere fast approaching—on March 20—The Rap Sheet has posted its latest seasonal round-up of new and soon-to-be-released books of particular interest to fans of crime, mystery and thriller fiction. Among the authors represented in that rundown are Philip Kerr (Greeks Bearing Gifts), Stella Duffy and Ngaio Marsh (Money in the Morgue), Abir Mukherjee (A Necessary Evil), Kelli Stanley (City of Sharks), Max Allan Collins and Mickey Spillane (Killing Town), E.S. Thomson (The Blood), John Harvey (Body & Soul), Donna Leon (The Temptation of Forgiveness), CNN News anchor Jake Tapper (The Hellfire Club), Sarah Pinborough (Cross Her Heart), Jo Nesbø (Macbeth), Belinda Bauer (Snap), Anthony Horowitz (whose second James Bond novel is Forever and a Day), and … well, this list could go on and on. There are more than 350 titles mentioned in this Rap Sheet piece, covering a wide variety of crime-fiction subgenres and appealing to myriad reading tastes.

You can check out the full rundown here. Just be sure to have a pad of paper or your smart phone handy, to record all the books you want to add to your to-be-read stack.