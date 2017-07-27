Space Heads to the Screen: Apollo 8 and The Right Stuff
It would seem Hollywood currently has space on the mind. Two significant space-related projects with strong ties to successful past films and based on bestselling books had recent news to share. From Deadline Hollywood comes word about Apollo 8, set in the tumultuous year that the world lost both JFK and MLK:
Fox21 Television Studios has acquired TV rights to Apollo 8, the bestselling book from Time magazine editor Jeffrey Kluger, co-author of Apollo 13, which was the basis for the 1995 Best Picture nominee directed by Ron Howard.
Meanwhile, National Geographic has a development deal for a series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling 1979 book The Right Stuff, which was a successful film in 1983. From Deadline Hollywood:
The scripted project is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, with Will Staples (Call of Duty) serving as writer and executive producer. The Right Stuff takes a gritty, anti-nostalgic look at what would become America’s first reality show as the obsessive original Mercury Seven astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal.