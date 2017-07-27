Space Heads to the Screen: Apollo 8 and The Right Stuff

It would seem Hollywood currently has space on the mind. Two significant space-related projects with strong ties to successful past films and based on bestselling books had recent news to share. From Deadline Hollywood comes word about Apollo 8, set in the tumultuous year that the world lost both JFK and MLK:

Fox21 Television Studios has acquired TV rights to Apollo 8, the bestselling book from Time magazine editor Jeffrey Kluger, co-author of Apollo 13, which was the basis for the 1995 Best Picture nominee directed by Ron Howard.

Meanwhile, National Geographic has a development deal for a series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestselling 1979 book The Right Stuff, which was a successful film in 1983. From Deadline Hollywood: