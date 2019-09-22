Critics have been hating on the latest Rambo movie, calling it “MAGA fantasy,” an “orgy of death” and worse. But critics aren’t the only ones. Author David Morrell, who created the character and has had input into several of the films, agrees with negative reviews of the film. “I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews,” the author reported on Twitter a few days ago. “The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it.”

According to Newsweek, Morrell was initially going to have more input into the new movie, but things rapidly broke down.

Morrell had some involvement with the newest movie, the fifth in the series, conversing with Stallone by telephone during the writing process. Morrell’s hope for Last Blood was to portray a “soulful” Rambo, which included portraying Rambo tracking down a missing child, defending a family he never had. But communication between the author and Stallone soon ended. Stallone finished the script with Matthew Cirulnick (Absentia). A version of the plot point made it into Rambo: Last Blood, which shows Rambo journeying to Mexico to rescue a friend’s granddaughter, Gabrielle (Yvette Montreal), from cartel sex traffickers.

As bad as that sounds, Morrell’s opinion of the film is, if anything, even worse.

“I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater,” Morrell said, expanding on his thoughts on Rambo: Last Blood in an email to Newsweek. “Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one,” Morrell said. “I felt I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that’s an unfortunate message.”

The full piece is here.