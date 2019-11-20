This coming February, Focus Features will release Emma, Jane Austen’s beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending.

This version of the timeless classic is reimagined in a delicious new film adaptation directed by Autumn de Wilde; written by Eleanor Catton (The Luminaries, Out of the Mist) and produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin.

Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Bill Nighy, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells.