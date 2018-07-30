The controversial Nobel Prize winning author author V.S. Naipaul died on Saturday at home in London at age 85. From BBC News:
Sir Vidia, who was born in rural Trinidad in 1932, wrote more than 30 books including A Bend in the River and his masterpiece, A House for Mr Biswas.
His wife Lady Naipaul called him a “giant in all that he achieved”.
She said he died at his home in London “surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour”.
Geordie Greig, editor of the Mail on Sunday and a close friend, said his death leaves a “gaping hole in Britain’s literary heritage” but there is “no doubt” that his “books live on”.
