The controversial Nobel Prize winning author author V.S. Naipaul died on Saturday at home in London at age 85. From BBC News:

Sir Vidia, who was born in rural Trinidad in 1932, wrote more than 30 books including A Bend in the River and his masterpiece, A House for Mr Biswas.

His wife Lady Naipaul called him a “giant in all that he achieved”.

She said he died at his home in London “surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavour”.

Geordie Greig, editor of the Mail on Sunday and a close friend, said his death leaves a “gaping hole in Britain’s literary heritage” but there is “no doubt” that his “books live on”.