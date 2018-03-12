The shortlists for the seven distinct literary prizes that make up the BC Book Prizes were announced today, delivering t he names of the finalists vying for recognition in seven categories at the 34th Annual BC Book Prizes.

The BC Book Prizes were established in 1985 to celebrate the achievements of British Columbia writers and publishers. The seven Prizes are presented annually at the Lieutenant Governor’s BC Book Prizes Gala on May 4th at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront in Vancouver. The presentation to the winner of the Lieutenant Governor’s A ward for Literary Excellence will also take place at that time.

A selection of the shortlisted authors will be part of BC Book Prizes On Tour. This author reading tour takes finalists to schools and public venues in many communities throughout the province in April and May 2018.

Shortlists for the 2018 BC Book Awards:

Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize awarded to the author of the best work of fiction:

David Chariandy , Brother (McClelland & Stewart)

, Brother (McClelland & Stewart) Andrea MacPherson , What We Once Believed (Caitlin Press)

, What We Once Believed (Caitlin Press) Zoey Leigh Peterson , Next Year, For Sure (Doubleday Canada)

, Next Year, For Sure (Doubleday Canada) Eden Robinson , Son of a Trickster (Knopf Canada)

, Son of a Trickster (Knopf Canada) Daniel Zomparelli, Everything Is Awful and You’re a Terrible Person (Arsenal Pulp Press)

Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize to recognize the author(s) of the book that contributes most to the enjoyment and understanding of British Columbia:

Sarah de Leeuw , Where It Hurts (NeWest Press)

, Where It Hurts (NeWest Press) Kotaro Hayashi, Fumio “Frank” Kanno, Henry Tanaka , and Jim Tanaka (editors), Changing Tides: Vanishing Voices of Nikkei Fishermen and Their Families (Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre)

, and (editors), Changing Tides: Vanishing Voices of Nikkei Fishermen and Their Families (Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre) Marianne Ignace and Ronald E. Ignace , Secwépemc People, Land, and Laws: Yerí7 re Stsq’ey’s-kucw (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

and , Secwépemc People, Land, and Laws: Yerí7 re Stsq’ey’s-kucw (McGill-Queen’s University Press) Travis Lupick , Fighting for Space: How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City’s Struggle with Addiction (Arsenal Pulp Press)

, Fighting for Space: How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City’s Struggle with Addiction (Arsenal Pulp Press) K. Jane Watt, Surrey: A City of Stories (City of Surrey)

Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize awarded to the author(s) of the best original non-fiction literary work:

Carys Cragg , Dead Reckoning: How I Came to Meet the Man Who Murdered My Father (Arsenal Pulp Press)

, Dead Reckoning: How I Came to Meet the Man Who Murdered My Father (Arsenal Pulp Press) Theresa Kishkan , Euclid’s Orchard & Other Essays (Mother Tongue Publishing)

, Euclid’s Orchard & Other Essays (Mother Tongue Publishing) Arthur Manuel and Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson , The Reconciliation Manifesto: Recovering the Land, Rebuilding the Economy (James Lorimer and Company Ltd., Publishers)

and , The Reconciliation Manifesto: Recovering the Land, Rebuilding the Economy (James Lorimer and Company Ltd., Publishers) Andrew Struthers , The Sacred Herb / The Devil’s Weed (New Star Books)

, The Sacred Herb / The Devil’s Weed (New Star Books) Paul Watson, Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition (McClelland & Stewart)

Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize awarded to the author of the best work of poetry:

Mercedes Eng , Prison Industrial Complex Explodes (Talonbooks)

, Prison Industrial Complex Explodes (Talonbooks) Rhonda Ganz , Frequent, small loads of laundry (Mother Tongue Publishing)

, Frequent, small loads of laundry (Mother Tongue Publishing) Jónína Kirton , An Honest Woman (Talonbooks)

, An Honest Woman (Talonbooks) Julie Paul , The Rules of the Kingdom (McGill-Queen’s University Press)

, The Rules of the Kingdom (McGill-Queen’s University Press) Onjana Yawnghwe, Fragments, Desire (Oolichan Books)

Christie Harris Illustrated Children’s Literature Prize presented to the best illustrated book written for children:

Nicola Campbell , illustrated by Julie Flett , A Day with Yayah (Tradewind Books)

, illustrated by , A Day with Yayah (Tradewind Books) Faith Erin Hicks , The Nameless City: The Stone Heart (First Second)

, The Nameless City: The Stone Heart (First Second) Stephen Hume , illustrated by Jessica Bromley Bartram , Charles (Fitzhenry & Whiteside)

, illustrated by , Charles (Fitzhenry & Whiteside) Ian McAllister and Nicholas Read , Wolf Island (Orca Book Publishers)

and , Wolf Island (Orca Book Publishers) Bill Richardson, illustrated by Roxanna Bikadoroff, The Alphabet Thief (Groundwood Books)

Sheila A. Egoff Children’s Literature Prize awarded to the best non-illustrated book written for children:

Julie Burtinshaw , Saying Good-bye to London (Second Story Press)

, Saying Good-bye to London (Second Story Press) Norma Charles , Runner: Harry Jerome, World’s Fastest Man (Red Deer Press)

, Runner: Harry Jerome, World’s Fastest Man (Red Deer Press) Anne Fleming , The Goat (Groundwood Books)

, The Goat (Groundwood Books) Kallie George , Heartwood Hotel Book 1: A True Home (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.)

, Heartwood Hotel Book 1: A True Home (HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.) G. S. Prendergast, Zero Repeat Forever (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award presented to the originating publisher and author(s) of the best book in terms of public appeal, initiative, design, production, and content: