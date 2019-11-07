From Here to There (Adelaide Books) by Patty Somlo begins: “A plane suddenly disappears from the radar and no one knows where it has gone. The initial assumption is that terrorists must be responsible. From that point, story travels elsewhere: having coffee with a group of Iraqi immigrants working as drivers, a hospital emergency room where the sick and injured wait for help that never seems to come, the unique candidacy of a governor whose most compelling platform is his plan for Right Living, a group of old men who gather on a polluted beach every morning to remember what life was like when the water and sand were pristine. And, we meet a lonely woman who inexplicably finds long white thread spilling from her lips. Later, we learn about a clump of dust that drifts across the U.S.-Mexico border.”
There’s a lot going on here.
Patty Somlo is the author of The First to Disappear, a Finalist in the International Book Awards, Best Book Awards, and National Indie Excellence Awards; Even When Trapped Behind Clouds: A Memoir of Quiet Grace, which received Honorable Mention in the Reader Views Literary Awards; and Hairway to Heaven Stories, a Finalist in the American Fiction Awards.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she grew up in a military family that moved often. She currently lives with her husband in Santa Rosa, California. ◊