Shooting Starts on Fantastic Beasts  Sequel

Shooting on the yet-to-be-titled sequel to last year’s massively successful Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them began today. JK Rowling wrote the screenplay. From Deadline Hollywood:

Along with the main cast from last year’s $814M grossing franchise-starter, and previously announced additions like Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, new faces will turn up in the magical universe, WB said today. The studio also offered details of the story that will see Dumbledore team with his former student Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to thwart Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp).

Set in the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling, this is the 2nd in a five-picture series with the original film’s director (and veteran Harry Potter helmer) David Yates returning.

The film expands the Wizarding World, moving from New York to London and on to Paris — and promises “some surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series.”