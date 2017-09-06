Seven-Year-Old Finds King Arthur’s Sword

The sword seven-year-old Matilda Jones found in a Cornish lake is most likely not the one King Arthur deep-sixed after the Battle of Camlann, but it certainly provided one young adventurer with some good stories.

From The Sheffield Star:

A Doncaster schoolgirl will have quite a story to tell when she returns to the classroom – after discovering a sword in the same lake King Arthur’s legendary Excalibur was thrown.

Matilda Jones, aged seven, from Norton, Doncaster, found the sword when she was paddling in Dozmary Pool, in Cornwall with her dad, Paul.

Paul, aged 51, had told Matilda and her sister Lois, four, about the legend of King Arthur on their journey to the lake.

He said: “It was a blistering hot day and Matilda asked if we could go for a paddle.

“She was only waist deep when she said she could see a sword.

“I told her not to be silly and it was probably a bit of fencing, but when I looked down I realised it was a sword. It was just there laying flat on the bottom of the lake.”