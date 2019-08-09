Seattle author Ari Rosenschein will appear at Mercer Island Books on Sunday, August 25th, 2019. He’ll be there between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm for a relaxed event where customers will enjoy a drink, a snack, and an opportunity to mingle with local writers. Rosenschein will be signing his novel, Coasting and answering questions.

Ari Rosenschein is a Seattle-based writer whose essays and fiction appear in Entropy, Noisey, Drunk Monkeys, Dope, Observer, KEXP.ORG, The Big Takeover, The Bookends Review, and elsewhere. He holds an MFA in creative writing from Antioch Los Angeles.

A lifelong musician, Ari currently records and performs with his bands The Royal Oui and STAHV. He lives with his wife and dog and enjoys the woods, the rain, and the coffee of his chosen region. Coasting (Magnolia Press) is his debut collection.

To find out more about the event at Mercer Island Books check out https://www.mercerislandbooks.com/event/summer-local-author-fest.