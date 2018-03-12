The Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s seminal dystopic novel The Handmaid’s Tale (1985) has been a success in every way such things can be counted. It has won awards and commanded a huge audience, both of which should bode well for season two, which will begin airing on April 25.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel. Guest stars this season include Marisa Tomei, Cherry Jones, Bradley Whitford, and Clea DuVall.

The official season 2 trailer airs below.