Want to be a better human? Read a book. A recent article on NBC News’ Better lays it all out:

Whether you’re the reader who rips through a new book each week or the one still slogging through that bestseller your friend recommended months ago, psychologists (and their research) say your time is being well spent. And if it’s been a while since your last date with a good book, the experts have a few reasons that might convince you to give it another go.

The reasons look like this.

Stories about other people teach us to be the types of people we want to be. Reading helps provide that sense of belonging that all humans need. Reading bolsters all manner of social skills. Reading is good for the brain and might even help us to live longer. Getting lost in a good book provides a positive escape.

The full piece is here.